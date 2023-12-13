Twilio (TWLO) to Help Jack Henry Enhance Financial Services

Twilio TWLO extended its long-standing relationship with Jack Henry by providing the latter with its suite of communication and collaboration products. Jack Henry will utilize these products to enhance its Banno Digital Platform with Twilio’s capabilities.

The Banno Digital Platform is a suite of digital banking solutions provided by Jack Henry. It is designed to offer a comprehensive and user-friendly digital experience for banks and credit unions, enabling them to provide customers or members with various online and mobile banking services. As of Jun 30, 2023, the platform boasts close to 10 million registered users.

Jack Henry has been using Twilio products, including 2FA with Authy for two-factor authentication and its Programmable-messaging API-based integrated SMS text alerts, into its system for managing phone numbers, replies, deliverability and compliance.

In 2019, Jack Henry integrated 2FA with Authy into its Banno Digital Platform, replacing its less-secure security questions-based authentication system. This integration also reduced the total number of questions asked during the enrollment process for the Banno Digital Platform.

In 2022, the company broadened the functionalities of the Banno Digital Platform by incorporating Twilio Video. This enabled Jack Henry's customers to establish personalized, one-on-one video interactions.

Expanding its partnership with Jack Henry, Twilio reaffirmed its commitment to establishing and maintaining valuable alliances to maintain a larger market presence. The firm’s communication business, covering Programmable Messaging, Programmable Voice, Email and Account Security, has significantly benefited and is poised for continued growth through the Twilio-Jack Henry Partnership.

TWLO’s key business, the Programmable messaging division, is expected to grow, primarily due to the global Application-to-Person SMS market, which is projected to grow by 4.9% annually from 2023 to 2030, per Grand View Research Report.

Twilio carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TWLO have gained 45.3% year to date.

