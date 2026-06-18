Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $186.17, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.91%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.64% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.31, marking a 10.08% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.42 billion, up 15.84% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.63 per share and a revenue of $5.81 billion, indicating changes of +15.13% and +14.61%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Twilio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Twilio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Twilio is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 33.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.05 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that TWLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. TWLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.