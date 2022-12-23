Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $44.75, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.99% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $998.92 million, up 18.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion, which would represent changes of -84% and +34.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

