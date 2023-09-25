Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $58.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 229.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $985.03 million, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $4.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1233.33% and +5.67%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Twilio has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.82 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.22.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

