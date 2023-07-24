Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $61.35, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 363.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $984.52 million, up 4.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1020% and +5.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Twilio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.41, which means Twilio is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

