Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $66.47, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 363.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $984.47 million, up 4.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1020% and +5.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Twilio is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 43.18, so we one might conclude that Twilio is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

