Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $59.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $999.82 million, up 14.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +900% and +11.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.77% higher. Twilio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Twilio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.93.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.