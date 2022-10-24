Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $74.01, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4000%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $969.17 million, up 30.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of -152% and +35.57%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% higher. Twilio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

