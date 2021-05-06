Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $304.12, moving -9.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.92% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

In that report, analysts expect TWLO to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 155.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $571.77 million, up 42.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion, which would represent changes of -160.87% and +37.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWLO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

