Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $353.11, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TWLO is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $533.44 million, up 46.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -156.52% and +36.77%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.07% higher. TWLO is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

