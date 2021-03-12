Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $369.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TWLO to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 250%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $533.44 million, up 46.2% from the year-ago period.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -156.52% and +36.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.38% lower. TWLO is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.