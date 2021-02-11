Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $433.19, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.42% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $454.64 million, up 37.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.12% higher. TWLO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

