Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $152.58, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 560% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $861.73 million, up 46.06% from the year-ago period.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.53 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -112% and +33.52%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.