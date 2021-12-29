Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $257.73, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 675%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $768.89 million, up 40.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, which would represent changes of -217.39% and +56.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

