Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $122.78, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.91% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 560%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $861.73 million, up 46.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.55 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion, which would represent changes of -120% and +33.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

