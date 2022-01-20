Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $201.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 24.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2022. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 675%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $768.89 million, up 40.29% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

