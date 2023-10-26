Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $50.75, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.18% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.76%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.85% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Twilio in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 229.63%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $985.03 million, reflecting a 0.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.70 per share and a revenue of $4.04 billion, signifying shifts of +1233.33% and +5.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Twilio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Twilio presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Twilio is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.52.

It's also important to note that TWLO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.4.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

