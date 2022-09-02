Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $67.01, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 31.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4000%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $970.57 million, up 31.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion, which would represent changes of -164% and +35.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.46% lower. Twilio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Free Stock Analysis Report



