Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $49.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $999.82 million, up 14.22% from the prior-year quarter.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +900% and +11.4%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Twilio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.54.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.