Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $359.43, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2021. On that day, TWLO is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $454.64 million, up 37.26% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.24% higher. TWLO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

