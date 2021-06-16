Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $334.40, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TWLO to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 255.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $597.74 million, up 49.12% from the prior-year quarter.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $2.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -178.26% and +43.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

