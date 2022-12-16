Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $47.92, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.19%.

Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $998.92 million, up 18.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -84% and +34.03%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% higher within the past month. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

