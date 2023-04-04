Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $64.19, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $999.82 million, up 14.22% from the year-ago period.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +900% and +11.4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.77% higher. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Twilio has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.5 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.7, which means Twilio is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

