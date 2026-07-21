Twilio (TWLO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Twilio (TWLO) ended the recent trading session at $196.22, demonstrating a -4.39% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.74%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.29%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 11.76% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.6%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Twilio will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 10.92% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.42 billion, indicating a 15.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.34% and +14.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Twilio is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.97.

Investors should also note that TWLO has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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