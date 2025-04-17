Twilio (TWLO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $84.97, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 16.73% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Twilio in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.92, reflecting a 15% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.14 billion, up 8.54% from the prior-year quarter.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.71% and +7.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.43% lower. At present, Twilio boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Twilio is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.35.

We can additionally observe that TWLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

