Twilio (TWLO) Soars 6.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Twilio TWLO shares rallied 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $126.16. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock is largely due to the traction in its AI-driven platform that is powering more personalized, automated customer interactions across voice, messaging, and web. Twilio’s partnerships with leaders like OpenAI and new tools like ConversationRelay and Conversational Intelligence strengthen its competitive edge.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.19 billion, up 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Twilio, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TWLO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Twilio is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Block XYZ, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.9% lower at $66.01. XYZ has returned 6% in the past month.

For Block, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.3% over the past month to $0.6. This represents a change of -35.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Block currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

