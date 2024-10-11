Twilio (TWLO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $70.28, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

The the stock of company has risen by 18.5% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Twilio in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.87, reflecting a 50% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 5.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion, which would represent changes of +39.18% and +5.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Twilio presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Twilio is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.14.

Meanwhile, TWLO's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TWLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

