Twilio (TWLO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Twilio (TWLO) ended the recent trading session at $58.13, demonstrating a +1.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.78% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 229.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $985.03 million, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.70 per share and a revenue of $4.04 billion, demonstrating changes of +1233.33% and +5.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Twilio is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.85.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.