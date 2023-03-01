Twilio (TWLO) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Twilio (TWLO) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TWLO broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

TWLO has rallied 12.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests TWLO could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider TWLO's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 9 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch TWLO for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.