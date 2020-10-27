Twilio (TWLO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Twilio TWLO reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. The company posted non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents per share for the quarter, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 5 cents.

The non-GAAP bottom-line figure also jumped 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 3 cents. This year-over-year upsurge was mainly driven by stellar revenue growth.

Twilio’s quarterly revenues surged 52% year over year to $448 million and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $404.5 million on increase in clientele and the Sendgrid buyout. The growing adoption of Twilio Flex is also a tailwind.

Twilio Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Twilio Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote

Twilio is benefiting from the accelerated digital-transformation projects across many industries in the wake of the global lockdown. Organizations are reconfiguring their set-up for a work-from-home operational environment and making nearly 100% e-commerce a reality.

Quarterly Details

Twilio’s top 10 active customer accounts contributed to 14% of its total revenues, down from the previous quarter’s 15%, and up from the prior-year quarter’s 13%. WhatsApp represented approximately 6% of revenues during the third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 7%.

The company’s dollar-based net expansion rate was 137% in the reported quarter, down from the prior-year period’s 132%.

Twilio’s active customer accounts increased to more than 208,000 as of Sep 30, 2020 from more than 172,000 as of Sep 30, 2019. In the third quarter, Twilio added more than 8,000 active customers.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross profit climbed 42.5% year over year to $246 million. However, gross margin contracted 300 basis points (bps) to 55% mainly due to a 130-basis point negative impact from Application to Person or A2P fees.

Twilio reported third-quarter non-GAAP operating income of $7.3 million, marking a strong improvement from the operating loss of $3.6 million posted in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to positive 2% from negative 1% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

The company exited the July-September quarter with cash and cash equivalents plus short-term marketable securities of $3.3 billion, up sequentially from $1.9 billion.

During the first nine months of 2020, the company generated $17.8 million of cash from operational activities.

Outlook

Twilio issued a dismal bottom-line outlook for the December-end quarter. The company forecasts non-GAAP loss per share between 8 cents and 11 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss per share of a penny.

We believe the company’s drab bottom-line outlook reflects elevated spending on its expansion plans. Twilio has entered into new product and geography markets to continue its high growth momentum. Moreover, earlier this month the firm entered into an agreement to acquire customer-data startup Segment Inc. for $3.2 billion.

For the current quarter, the company anticipates revenues between $450 million and $455 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $428 million. It estimates non-GAAP operation loss in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Twilio currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Sell).

Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Zoom Video Communications ZM, Salesforce CRM and Intuit Inc. INTU, all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Zoom, Salesforce and Intuit is currently pegged at 25%, 15.7%, and 14.5%, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report



salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.