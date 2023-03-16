Twilio (TWLO), PolyAI Tie Up to Offer Conversational Assistants

Twilio TWLO recently announced that it has deepened its partnership with tech startup PolyAI by integrating the latter’s customer-led conversational assistant with Twilio Flex and Twilio Programmable Voice cloud-based contact center platform.

PolyAI builds AI-enabled conversational assistants that help enterprises carry out natural conversations with customers to solve their queries and problems. The company’s conversational assistant can speak any language and answers every call immediately. That means it has the capability to automate contact center calls.

The integration of PolyAI conversational assistants will allow Twilio Flex and Twilio Programmable Voice users to resolve customer queries over the phone and transfer calls to contact center agents only when necessary. This will result in lower workforce requirements to handle contact center call pressure, thereby saving costs.

PolyAI's proprietary technology, along with Twilio’s expertise in conversational and dialogue design, speech recognition and machine learning, will help enterprises improve customer engagement and leave an impression that turn into repeat business.

Twilio has been witnessing tremendous demand for its programmable voice and messaging products, which is favoring its top-line performance. The company’s consistent efforts in developing innovative use case products, as well as enhancing the capabilities of existing ones, will continue to boost its revenues in the long run. The cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service provider reported revenues of $3.83 billion for 2022, 34.6% higher than 2021.

Twilio’s efforts toward expanding its global footprint are commendable. The company has been continuously making investments to meet the requirements of a broader range of global developers and enterprises. Furthermore, it is making strategic alliances and has employed more staff outside the U.S. office to enhance international operations.

The company’s revenues from the international market increased 43.9% year over year to $1.32 billion in 2022. Moreover, contributions of the international market toward total revenues increased to 34.4% in 2022 from 32.2% in 2021.

Zacks Rank

Twilio currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of TWLO have plunged 56% over the past year.

