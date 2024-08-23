Twilio (TWLO) Plunges 22% YTD: Should Investors Buy the Dip?

Twilio Inc. TWLO, a leading cloud communications and customer engagement platform provider, has experienced a tumultuous year in 2024, with its stock plunging more than 22% year to date (YTD). This steep decline contrasts sharply with the broader market, as the S&P 500 has risen by approximately 17% over the same period. The fall in Twilio's stock has left many investors wondering if now is the time to buy the dip.

While Twilio's recent performance may seem discouraging, several factors suggest that this downturn could present a compelling buying opportunity for investors. Let's explore why Twilio's stock may be worth adding to your portfolio despite its recent struggles.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Market Position

Twilio's YTD price performance can be attributed to several factors, including broader market volatility and concerns over decelerating revenue growth. However, Twilio's fundamental growth drivers remain intact, positioning the company for long-term success in the cloud communications space.

Twilio's core offerings, which include messaging, voice and video communication services, continue to gain traction among businesses seeking to enhance their customer engagement capabilities. Theglobal marketfor Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging, where Twilio is a key player, is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2032, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights. With its extensive global presence and strong customer base, Twilio is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

Additionally, Twilio is strategically positioned to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, with its focus on combining communications capabilities with contextual data and AI. The company’s AI-driven products, such as Verify and Voice Intelligence, are rapidly gaining traction, offering higher margins and the potential to become significant growth drivers.

Twilio revealed during its recently concluded second-quarter 2024earnings conference callthat a leading mortgage lender saw a 38% increase in SMS response rates and a 20% boost in banker productivity after adopting Twilio’s platform. This demonstrates TWLO’s ability to deliver tangible business outcomes for customers through its AI-integrated solutions, which are simple to use, trusted and intelligent. Therefore, the company’s sustained focus on enhancing its AI-driven customer engagement solutions could serve as a significant growth driver in the years ahead.

How Twilio Stacks Up Against Competitors?

Twilio operates in a competitive landscape, with major tech players like Cisco Systems' CSCO Webex Connect, Microsoft's MSFT Azure Communication Services and Amazon's AMZN AWS Communication Developer Services offering similar solutions. Despite the intense competition, Twilio has managed to carve out a niche for itself, thanks to its developer-friendly platform, extensive API ecosystem, and focus on customer-centric innovation.

Twilio's platform is designed to be highly customizable, allowing developers to integrate communication capabilities directly into their applications. This flexibility has made Twilio a preferred choice for companies looking to build tailored communication solutions. Additionally, Twilio's global reach, with a presence in more than 180 countries, gives it an edge over some of its competitors who may have more regionalized services.

While tech giants like Cisco, Microsoft and Amazon have the advantage of broader cloud service offerings, Twilio's specialized focus on communications has allowed it to innovate rapidly and cater to the specific needs of its customers. Twilio's API-first approach has also been instrumental in attracting a diverse range of clients, from startups to large enterprises, further solidifying its market position.

Attractive Valuation and Bullish Technical Indicators

From a valuation perspective, Twilio's stock looks increasingly attractive. TWLO stock is trading at $58.90 as of Aug 22, 2024, a significant 24.6% drop from its 52-week high of $78.16 reached in December 2023.

Following the 22% YTD decline, the stock is trading at a significant discount compared to its historical averages. Twilio's forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio currently stands at 2.07, which is lower than its five-year average of 33.54. At the current multiple, TWLO stock also trades at a discount to the Zacks Internet - Software industry average of 2.57. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued, presenting a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Additionally, Twilio's technical indicators point to a possible bullish trend in the near term. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, which is often considered a key indicator of short-term momentum. If Twilio can maintain this position, it could signal further upside potential as investor sentiment begins to recover.

Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Despite Twilio's YTD decline, the company's strong market position, innovative growth initiatives and attractive valuation make it a compelling investment opportunity. While the broader market has outperformed Twilio this year, the company's fundamentals remain solid, and its focus on AI-driven customer engagement solutions positions it for long-term growth.

With its stock trading at a discount and technical indicators suggesting a potential turnaround, investors may want to consider buying this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares now before the market fully realizes its growth potential. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.