Twilio (TWLO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the latest trading day at $69.71, indicating a +0.85% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Twilio in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 14, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating a 159.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 1.53% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.33% upward. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Twilio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.54, which means Twilio is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TWLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.