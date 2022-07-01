Twilio (TWLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $85.17, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 90.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $921.21 million, up 37.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -56% and +34.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.