Twilio (TWLO), IFRC Team Up to Deploy Flex for Ukraine Conflict

Twilio TWLO and The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (“IFRC”) have collaborated to power IFRC’s digital help desk in Hungary and the Netherlands. To accomplish this, IFRC has chosen Twilio Flex, the cloud-based contact center platform.

Twilio Flex will aid the operators in contact centers in handling incoming distress calls and messages through a single interface, even when displaced individuals communicate through multiple channels.

Flex's customizable front-end ticketing system will be used to manage and track customer inquiries, support requests, issues, or incidents in three different languages. This will be facilitated through toll-free numbers and instant messaging platforms, including Viber.

Twilio Inc. Price and Consensus

Twilio Inc. price-consensus-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote

The new digital helpdesk was developed under the initiative called 510, a program launched by the Netherlands Red Cross. As part of this initiative, two digital help desks have been established.

The help desk in the Netherlands is dedicated to providing anonymous assistance to undocumented migrants through a WhatsApp helpdesk powered by Twilio Flex. The Hungarian Red Cross-operated help desk will primarily focus on distributing cash and vouchers for supporting people displaced from Ukraine.

IFRC and Twilio had previously collaborated to deploy TWLO's messaging system for sending updates to individuals seeking assistance via SMS in Ukraine. This new digital help desk represents an improvement over the previous system, enabling distress operators to resolve more queries. IFRC is planning to expand its humanitarian operations by leveraging Twilio Flex in 15 additional nations.

Twilio Flex is one of TWLO's premier offerings and the company is making substantial investments in this platform through partnerships with tech giants. In a recent collaboration with Google, Twilio aimed to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its Flex Platform.

The Twilio Flex Platform is also being harnessed by CustomerAI, a tool that delivers the advantages of predictive and generative AI by combining data from Twilio's customer engagement platform with large language models.

Twilio Benefits From a Strong Portfolio

TWLO's platforms, including Flex and Segment, are securing the company and notable customer wins. Among its newly acquired customers, there is an unnamed financial services company and a Fortune 500 company for Twilio Flex.

The Twilio Segment Platform has seen high demand from companies, such as Follett and Fortune Media. Follett will leverage TWLO's Segment products, including Connections, Protocols, Audiences, Journeys and Unify.

Twilio has been benefiting from the continued digital transformation initiatives adopted by companies amid the rising hybrid working trend. The company’s selective acquisitions and strategic investments in businesses and technologies have been boosting its product portfolio and fortifying its global presence.

With its sustained focus on launching new innovative products, along with strategic acquisitions, such as Boku Identity, Sendgrid and Segment, the company has been able to rapidly add more customers and expand its global footprint. Twilio continues to witness the growing demand for its products and solutions from the healthcare, education, retail and crisis management organizations. Its efforts toward expanding the global footprint are commendable.

The company’s main business, programmable messaging, is likely to witness tremendous growth as the global Application-to-Person SMS market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a Grand View Research report. We believe that with a sustained focus on developing products, along with the global expansion plan, the company is well-poised to grab this opportunity.

Additionally, TWLO is now focusing on improving profitability through efficient cost management. As part of its mega “Restructuring Plan” announced in September 2022, the company has reduced the global workforce by more than 25%. The strategy has been paying off well, as evidenced by its last three-quarter performance, wherein it reported a strong year-over-year improvement in non-GAAP earnings per share.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Shares of Twilio have gained 14.8% year to date. Twilio carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Paylocity Holding PCTY and Palo Alto Networks PANW. NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Palo Alto Networks and Paylocity carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 8 cents to $3.32 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 21 cents to $10.67 per share in the past 30 days.

NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have surged 198% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paylocity’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has dropped by a penny to $1.07 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved 14 cents upward to $5.58 per share in the past 60 days.

Paylocity’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 39.7%. Shares of PCTY have declined 3.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks' first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 6 cents to $1.16 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 38 cents to $5.34 per share in the past 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 22.2%. Shares of PANW have surged 66.1% year to date.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.