Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Twilio (TWLO) ending at $64.66, denoting a +0.98% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.68% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Twilio in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.87, showcasing a 50% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 5.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, demonstrating changes of +39.18% and +5.18%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Twilio is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.67.

Investors should also note that TWLO has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

