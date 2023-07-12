Twilio (TWLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $65.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 363.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $984.47 million, up 4.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1020% and +5.86%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Twilio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.12.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

