Twilio (TWLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $52.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $999.82 million, up 14.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion, which would represent changes of +900% and +11.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Twilio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.49.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

