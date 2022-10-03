Twilio (TWLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $69.63, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2000%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $969.17 million, up 30.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion, which would represent changes of -152% and +35.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% higher. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

