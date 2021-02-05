Twilio (TWLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $400.06, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $454.64 million, up 37.26% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.12% higher within the past month. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

