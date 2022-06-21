Twilio (TWLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $85.17, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 81.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $921.21 million, up 37.71% from the prior-year quarter.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -56% and +34.42%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

