Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $373.77, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.73% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 250% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $533.44 million, up 46.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of -156.52% and +36.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.97% higher. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

