Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $355.80, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 250% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $533.44 million, up 46.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -156.52% and +36.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.38% lower. TWLO is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

