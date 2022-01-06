Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $238.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.42% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 675%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $768.89 million, up 40.29% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

