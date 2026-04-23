Twilio (TWLO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $141.59, moving -5.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

The stock of company has risen by 19.95% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.26, showcasing a 10.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.34 billion, indicating a 14.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.38 per share and a revenue of $5.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.02% and +12.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Twilio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Twilio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Twilio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.47.

Investors should also note that TWLO has a PEG ratio of 2.84 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.