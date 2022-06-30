Twilio (TWLO) Enters Canadian Technology Market, Boosts Presence

Twilio Inc. TWLO recently announced that the company has officially entered the Canadian market. The San Francisco-based customer engagement platform service provider named Dino Marasco as the region's new vice president and general manager.

The Twilio team grew to several dozen of employees within a span of six months in Canada. This highlights the company’s objective to enhance international operations outside the U.S. office. Marasco stated, “We’re incredibly eager to take advantage of the massive opportunity to support Canadian businesses in building direct, long-term relationships with their customers." The company is still hiring to fill positions in Canada.

The Canadian technology sector is fueling growth across the economy at present without showing any signs of sluggishness. A foray into this booming sector will assist Twilio in accelerating its business growth while making an impression worldwide.

Per the latest Business Development Bank of Canada report, the country’s technology sector is anticipated to witness growth of 5.3% in 2022. The country has emerged as a tech hub due to a top-tier university system, corporate offices and a convenient immigration policy. Twilio aims to make an impact in the Canadian healthcare and life sciences, retail and financial services industries through its presence.

Twilio has been continuously making investments to meet the requirements of a broad range of global developers and enterprises. Its efforts toward global expansion are commendable. In July 2021, the company acquired the leading toll-free messaging services provider, Zipwhip, to strengthen its customer engagement capabilities. In first-quarter 2022, the Zipwhip business contributed $32.2 million to total revenues, accounting for a 4% margin.

In March 2021, the company expanded its footprint in the Indian communication market with the buyout of ValueFirst, a communications-platform-as-a-service firm. Twilio’s Segment buyout in 2020 helped it to improve its capabilities in the cloud-based communications platform space and gained significant customers.

Twilio currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of TWLO have plunged 77.2% in the past year.

