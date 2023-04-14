Twilio (TWLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $59.62, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $999.82 million, up 14.22% from the year-ago period.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +900% and +11.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.77% higher. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Twilio has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.83 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.1, which means Twilio is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

