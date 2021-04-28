Twilio (TWLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $393.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 23.25% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 250% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $533.44 million, up 46.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of -156.52% and +36.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TWLO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

