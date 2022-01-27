Twilio (TWLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $176.75, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 30.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 675% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $768.89 million, up 40.29% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% higher. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

