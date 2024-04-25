Twilio (TWLO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $60.01, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 0.05% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2024. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.66%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.03 billion, showing a 2.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.71 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.61% and +5.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Twilio holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Twilio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.45, so one might conclude that Twilio is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TWLO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.